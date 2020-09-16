Panera Just Announced Your Two Favorite Menu Items Are Coming Together In an Epic Mash Up

Is anyone else kind of obsessed with Panera Bread? Their sandwiches are the bomb, sure, and there’s no better deal around than their unlimited monthly coffee subscription plan. But what we really love about the chain are its two cheesiest menu items: broccoli cheddar soup and mac and cheese. Both are extremely creamy, cheesy, and dreamy, so it makes sense that they’d eventually come together to create the ultimate Panera menu item: Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese!

According to Panera, the new item is “a creamy blend of cheese enveloping tender shells, broccoli florets and shredded carrots,” which sounds pretty darn delicious to us. And hey, it has veggies in it, which means it’s totally healthy, right? Especially when served in one of Panera’s signature bread bowls. Followed by a nap, that’s pretty much our perfect fall meal.

Panera Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese will be available to order in their cafes, and also as Panera at home items, starting on September 16. You’ll be able to find refrigerated Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese as well as frozen at grocery stores.

We’re not the only ones who are excited about this mash-up. Crooner Michael Bolton was apparently so moved to see the two cheesy menu items united that he recorded a new version of his hit classic “When A Man Loves A Woman” in its honor – “When Some Mac Loves Broccoli Cheddar.” We’ve never heard a more beautiful ode to our favorite meal.

It’s not Bolton’s first foray into the world of irreverent song – his work with The Lonely Island and his Valentine’s Day special on Netflix come to mind – but it just might be his best. We seriously hope all Paneras are being instructed to play this on loop so everyone has the perfect soundtrack to listen to while they’re shoveling Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese in their mouths this fall. We know it’s what we’ll be listening to when devouring our Panera at home!

