Martha Stewart’s Fall Bundt Cake Is Like a Giant Apple Cider Donut

Fall is in the air, and that can only mean one thing: we’re ready to start eating all foods pumpkin spice, squash, and apple. Usually, our favorite fall tradition is hitting up farmstands and apple orchards for apple cider donuts, but we’re not going out as much this year. So we were super excited when we saw Martha Stewart’s Apple-Cider Doughnut Cake recipe. It’s like a giant apple cider donut that’s baked in a bundt pan, making it fancy enough for dessert, but still cozy enough for breakfast.

Stewart has shared the recipe on her website, though you can get it and other wholesome baked good recipes in her cookbook A New Way To Bake, which features slightly more nutritious takes on classic baked goods. In this apple cider donut cake recipe, for instance, some of the white flour is replaced with whole wheat flour, and heart-healthy olive oil and fiber-rich applesauce keep the cake moist.

Courtesy of Amazon

The apple sauce also helps enhance the apple cider flavor of the cake, as does the addition of warming cinnamon. If you really wanted to boost the fall flavors, you could add a bit of allspice, nutmeg, or ground cloves too.

Now, one of the best parts of apple cider donuts is their coating of cinnamon sugar. Luckily, Stewart forgoes a traditional bundt cake glaze in favor of that cinnamon sugar topping. The bundt cake is brushed with melted butter when it comes out of the oven, and when the cinnamon sugar is sprinkled over it makes its own sort of instant glaze, half melted and smooth and half crystallized and slightly crunchy. It’s so good, you’ll be fighting over who gets the last piece.

Served with a warm pumpkin spiced latte or glass of mulled cider, this apple cider bundt cake is about to become one of your favorite fall recipes.

