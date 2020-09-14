Aldi Is Dropping Its Edible Advent Calendars on November 4 & We Want Them All

Ever since we were kids, nothing helped usher in the holiday spirit like getting our advent calendars. From family heirloom wooden advent calendars filled with tiny toys to flimsy cardboard advent calendars stuffed with cheap chocolates from the dollar store, opening the little windows each day made the season feel magical. And there’s no reason why you can’t still enjoy the thrill! ALDI has dubbed the first Wednesday in November National Advent Calendar Day. It falls on November 4th this year, and that’s when they’ll be releasing all of their edible and drinkable advent calendars.

We scooped up ALDI’s cheese advent calendar last year, and this year it’s returning, along with a slew of new favorites.

ALDI’s 2020 advent calendars include:

Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar – $14.99

The 2020 Collection Wine Advent Calendar – $69.99

Beer Advent Calendar – $49.99

Vista Bay Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar – $34.99

Choceur Premium Advent Calendar – $4.99

Choceur Advent Calendar – $1.39

Nutcracker 24 Days of Christmas – $7.99

Barissimo Coffee Advent Calendar

Mattel Barbie or Little People Advent Calendar – $24.99

Spin Master Paw Patrol Advent Calendar – $19.99

Pure Being Premium Dog Advent Calendar – $5.89

Pure Being Premium Cat Advent Calendar – $5.89

Huntington Home Advent Calendar Candle – $4.99

Huntington Home Scents of the Season Candle Set – $19.99

Disney/Marvel Book Advent Calendar – $9.99

Hot Wheels or Cars Advent Calendar – $16.99

Bee Happy Craft Advent Calendar – $12.99

These advent calendars will all be available on November 4. We’re particularly excited about ALDI’s wine advent calendar. The store is known for its high-quality affordable wines – even their super-cheap Winking Owl brand is pretty tasty, so we can’t wait to see what’s included in the calendar. Paired with their cheese advent calendar, you’ve got the ultimate recipe for cozy holiday nights.

Hard seltzer was super trendy this year, so we’re also intrigued by the hard seltzer advent calendar, which is a more budget-friendly option compared to the beer and wine advent calendars. Varieties of hard seltzer in the calendar will include coconut mango, blood orange, passionfruit, and other refreshing flavors that will help you pretend you’re on a tropical island somewhere instead of trapped inside during a blizzard, if that’s your holiday wish.

A little later in the season, on November 25, they’ll also be releasing the Moser Roth 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar ($4.99) full of chocolate, and the O’Donnells 12 Days of Irish Country Cream Calendar ($29.99).

Last but not least, on December 2 you can pick up the Sparkling Countdown to the New Year calendar ($24.99).

Whether you’re young or old, naughty or nice, there’s an ALDI advent calendar for you.

