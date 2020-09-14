One of Ina Garten’s Favorite Kitchen Tools Is On Sale at Target Right Now

When it comes to cooking, baking, and entertaining, there’s no one we look to for advice more than Ina Garten, also known as the Barefoot Contessa. We’ve stocked our pantries with her favorite ingredients, perfecting our paring with her favorite knives, and rely on her cake recipes for every special event. So when we discovered that one of her favorite pieces of kitchen equipment, the KitchenAid Mixer, was on sale at Target, we perked right up. After all, Garten is an excellent baker, and she uses a KitchenAid stand mixer, so if we want to be excellent bakers, we should follow in her footsteps, right?

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

KitchenAid Stand Mixers are definitely an investment. They have a powerful motor that can beat, whip, knead, mash, and basically do all of the hard work for you, whether you’re mixing up a batch of cookie dough or whipping up some cauliflower puree for a keto dinner. Add to that a sleek design that makes it totally worthy of the counter space, and the price ticket makes sense, but we’re always excited when we see them for a bargain.

Now, the KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in Ice Blue is on sale for $70 off at Target, which is 20 percent off the usual price.

Courtesy of Target

KitchenAid 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $279.99 Buy now

The mixer has a stainless steel bowl, a 10-speed motor, and comes with a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, and a 6-wire whip. With those three accessories, you can make thousands of recipes in your KitchenAid stand mixer.

If you really want to test your Barefoot Contessa-style cooking skills, you can also get some attachments.

The KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer and Shredder attachment is ideal if you don’t have a food processor but want to make quick work of slicing veggies and shredding cheese, especially if you’re making large quantities of food and don’t want to spend time to do it all by hand.

Courtesy of Target

KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder Attachment $39.99 Buy now

Another game changer is the KitchenAid 3pc Pasta Roller & Cutter Set. You can mix and knead fresh pasta dough in the bowl of the mixer, then run it through the pasta roller until you have thin sheets of fresh pasta. Next, choose between the spaghetti cutter and the fettuccine cutter, and the attachment will create evenly sized noodles.

Courtesy of Target

KitchenAid 3pc Pasta Roller & Cutter Set $199.99 Buy now

The KitchenAid stand mixer sale won’t last long, so if you want to cook like the Barefoot Contessa, what are you waiting for?

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: