This Trader Joe’s Fall Treat Is Back — Just in Time for Back to School

With Labor Day Weekend giving us the last licks of summer, Trader Joe’s re-released their beloved Maple Leaf Cookies and confirmed that it is time to officially transition into fall mode.

The fan account, @traderjoeslist, on Instagram revealed this exciting news in a post yesterday to get us in the holiday season spirit. “🚨THEY’RE BACK🚨 MAPLE LEAF COOKIES 🍁 🍁 These are a big hit every year and have proven to win over many tastebuds with their comeback year over year! You can find them located above the coolers near the cookies!” the caption reads. “Will you be adding #traderjoes Maple Leaf Cookies to your #traderjoeslist? 🤗🍁 “

This sweet sighting is a welcomed addition to our growing list of must-have seasonal Trader Joe’s products that already are in stores now. Some of these delicious finds include other ingredients that make for a perfect school snack, such as Organic Pumpkin Bread and Cinnamon Bun spread.

And the delicious finds extend to their savory offerings, too. For snacking, we can’t wait to try out the pumpkin tortilla chips. The grocer also has released items to help us create a full holiday-themed meal, including their pumpkin soups, sauces ravioli, and frozen entrees.

Make sure to get a mask and go stock up before these family favorites are cleared from the shelves.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: