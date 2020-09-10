The 10 Best Savory Fall Foods at Trader Joe’s

Fall food season is in full swing, and at no place is that more evident than Trader Joe’s, which started filling its stores with autumnal foods just this week. While we’re happy to load our carts with sweets like Pumpkin Caramel Kringle and Cinnamon Bun Spread, sometimes we crave a taste of fall for lunch and dinner, too. Lucky for all of us pumpkin-heads out there, Trader Joe’s has a huge selection of savory pumpkin foods available this fall, too. Whether you want to slurp up pumpkin bisque for lunch or munch on pumpkin tortilla chips while watching TV at night, these are some of the savory fall foods you should look for the next time you’re shopping at Trader Joe’s.

1. Pumpkin Bisque and Autumnal Harvest Soup

Chilly days are no match for this duo of soups from Trader Joe’s – just dump a jar in a saucepan, heat, and eat. The Pumpkin Bisque is creamy and seasoned with fall spices, while the Autumnal Harvest Soup has a tomato base with pumpkin and butternut squash added.

2. Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli

Sweet and savory Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli is the perfect entree for autumn date nights. Pair with a bottle of two-buck Chuck for instant romance.

3. Spicy Pumpkin Curry Sauce

Make quick work of dinner by combining a jar of Trader Joe’s Spicy Pumpkin Curry Sauce with a bag of frozen veggies and some extra-firm tofu. The combination of coconut milk and pumpkin makes this sauce extra creamy.

4. Butternut Squash Zig-Zags

We love butternut squash, but cutting and peeling it is a total pain. That’s why we’ll definitely be picking up a container of these Butternut Squash Zig-Zags the next time we’re at TJ’s.

5. Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque

You can enjoy this Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque, which is flavored with brown butter and sage, on it’s own, or you can use it as a base for a dinner soup loaded with extra veggies.

6. Pumpkin Tortilla Chips

All you need for a Halloween party of one is a bag of these Pumpkin Tortilla Chips (made with pumpkin puree and pumpkin seeds), a jar of salsa, and a spooky movie.

7. Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce

Switch things up on pasta night by swapping plain old marinara for Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce. It blends tomatoes with pumpkin, butternut squash, and carrots, with butter and heavy cream adding richness, for a fall pasta sauce that will transform spaghetti night.

8. Creamy Toscano Cheese Dusted with Cinnamon

What to grate over your Autumnal Harvest Creamy pasta? Cinnamon-Dusted Toscano Cheese, of course!

9. Frozen Fall Entrees

You’ll have a cozy fall dinner in a flash with Trader Joe’s frozen foods like Cheesy Spaghetti Squash Casserole, Savory Corn Pie, Riced Cauliflower and Butternut Squash Risotto, and Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese.

10. Southern Tier Brewing Co Pumking Imperial Pumpkin Ale

You’ll need something to drink with your pumpkin-infused dinner – how about a bold bottle of Pumpkin Imperial Pumpkin Ale?