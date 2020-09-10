The 10 Best Savory Fall Foods at Trader Joe’s

Fall food season is in full swing, and at no place is that more evident than Trader Joe’s, which started filling its stores with autumnal foods just this week. While we’re happy to load our carts with sweets like Pumpkin Caramel Kringle and Cinnamon Bun Spread, sometimes we crave a taste of fall for lunch and dinner, too. Lucky for all of us pumpkin-heads out there, Trader Joe’s has a huge selection of savory pumpkin foods available this fall, too. Whether you want to slurp up pumpkin bisque for lunch or munch on pumpkin tortilla chips while watching TV at night, these are some of the savory fall foods you should look for the next time you’re shopping at Trader Joe’s.
1. Pumpkin Bisque and Autumnal Harvest Soup
Chilly days are no match for this duo of soups from Trader Joe’s – just dump a jar in a saucepan, heat, and eat. The Pumpkin Bisque is creamy and seasoned with fall spices, while the Autumnal Harvest Soup has a tomato base with pumpkin and butternut squash added.
2. Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli
Sweet and savory Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli is the perfect entree for autumn date nights. Pair with a bottle of two-buck Chuck for instant romance.
3. Spicy Pumpkin Curry Sauce
View this post on Instagram
Imagine this yummy SPICY PUMPKIN 🥘 CURRY SIMMER SAUCE ($2.99 and level 5/10 spice 🌶) with some squash/tofu/ground meat and veggies 😋 It's made of pumpkin, coconut cream, garlic jalapeño purée 👏🏻and I can't wait to try it on top of some yummy pasta or rice 🍚 🍝
Make quick work of dinner by combining a jar of Trader Joe’s Spicy Pumpkin Curry Sauce with a bag of frozen veggies and some extra-firm tofu. The combination of coconut milk and pumpkin makes this sauce extra creamy.
4. Butternut Squash Zig-Zags
View this post on Instagram
Butternut Squash Fries! I made these by tossing the butternut squash zigzags in a little oil, I seasoned half with everything but the elote seasoning and half in umami seasoning, then air fried at 380F for 15 mins, shaking the basket every few mins. I need to work on getting them crispier, but they were good!
We love butternut squash, but cutting and peeling it is a total pain. That’s why we’ll definitely be picking up a container of these Butternut Squash Zig-Zags the next time we’re at TJ’s.
5. Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque
View this post on Instagram
🎃𝗣𝘂𝗺𝗽𝗸𝗶𝗻 𝗕𝘂𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗕𝗶𝘀𝗾𝘂𝗲 ($𝟯.𝟵𝟵) 💭So glad to have this delicious bisque back! I buy a few of these throughout the fall season. Such a convenient and healthy meal. I usually add stuff into it depending on what I have on hand. Sometimes it's spinach/kale to it, roasted chickpeas, air fried tofu, roasted broccoli, sautéed mushrooms etc. But it's good just on its own. I am going to add a dollop of the labneh on top next time which I purchased again for this reason! 😋 I taste both the pumpkin and butternut squash flavor and gives me all the fall vibes.
You can enjoy this Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque, which is flavored with brown butter and sage, on it’s own, or you can use it as a base for a dinner soup loaded with extra veggies.
6. Pumpkin Tortilla Chips
All you need for a Halloween party of one is a bag of these Pumpkin Tortilla Chips (made with pumpkin puree and pumpkin seeds), a jar of salsa, and a spooky movie.
7. Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce
View this post on Instagram
🍂🍝 AUTUMNAL HARVEST pasta sauce! Why have I not seen any posts about this yet?! This pasta sauce is easily one of my favorite fall items from Trader Joe's and I'm super happy they rolled it out this early! With a festive twist of butternut squash, carrot, and rosemary, this product is easily a staple for me when the weather cools down. Highly recommend!
Switch things up on pasta night by swapping plain old marinara for Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce. It blends tomatoes with pumpkin, butternut squash, and carrots, with butter and heavy cream adding richness, for a fall pasta sauce that will transform spaghetti night.
8. Creamy Toscano Cheese Dusted with Cinnamon
What to grate over your Autumnal Harvest Creamy pasta? Cinnamon-Dusted Toscano Cheese, of course!
9. Frozen Fall Entrees
View this post on Instagram
Fall Savory Items have dropped ($2.99-$6.49)🎃 🍁 🍂 The Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese is my absolute FAVORITE of these 4 followed by the cheesy spaghetti squash casserole, cauliflower butternut squash risotto (needs additional spices) and the savory corn pie 🥧 🌽 that didn't really do it for me last year but I'll give it another try. I wanted more cheese and Chile pepper flavor 🌶😋 They also got the sweet mashed potatoes which is great with butter 👏🏻
You’ll have a cozy fall dinner in a flash with Trader Joe’s frozen foods like Cheesy Spaghetti Squash Casserole, Savory Corn Pie, Riced Cauliflower and Butternut Squash Risotto, and Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese.
10. Southern Tier Brewing Co Pumking Imperial Pumpkin Ale
You’ll need something to drink with your pumpkin-infused dinner – how about a bold bottle of Pumpkin Imperial Pumpkin Ale?
