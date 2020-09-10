Barack O’Bonbons Exist Because Life Is a Nightmare & We Miss Obama

Because this year is a literal dumpster fire, we’ll take anything that’ll help take our mind off it, even if for just a few minutes. And we think these new Barack O’Bonbons will do the trick.

Created by the appropriately named company Dumpster Fire, Barack O’Bonbons will transport you back to the good ‘ole days — and by “good ‘ole days,” we obviously mean 2008 when Barack Obama was still POTUS and, as the product description states, we “enjoyed things like Hamilton, mic drops and speaking in full sentences.”

“Because life is a nightmare, we miss Obama and idk maybe chocolate will help,” the product description states. And we couldn’t agree more.

Recommended to pair with a large glass bottle of Chardonnay, this appropriately priced box of bonbons includes nine premium milk chocolates, “each representing a 1 percent increase in the unemployment rate since Barack left office.”

Because we all know just one box won’t repair the damage, Dumpster Fire’s also selling an Extra Strength Bundle that comes with not two but three boxes. Share the 27 bonbons — or don’t. This is a judgment-free zone.

Thought it couldn’t possibly get any better? Think again. Shipping is free — and a portion of each sale will also benefit the Obama Foundation, a Chicago-based nonprofit that oversees the creation of the Barack Obama Presidential Center and oversees programs such as the Obama Foundation Community Leadership Corps and the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, among many others.

Even the arrival date is perfectly timed: All orders ship the week before the election — “just in time for your mental breakdown!”

Bravo, Barack O’Bonbons. Bravo.