This Costco Food Court Fave is Finally Back In Stores

We all have little routines that make life feel normal, but ever since the pandemic started, a lot of those routines have been overturned. Like, heading to Costco on an empty stomach made a lot more sense when they were handing out free samples and had a food court loaded with pizza, hot dogs, and the glorious chicken bake – our trip to load up on groceries and food court snacks was one of our favorite weekend routines. All of that changed when they had to stop selling food at their food court for safety reasons during the peak of COVID-19. But there is hope on the horizon. Costco recently brought back pizza by the slice, hot dogs, and churros to help fuel hungry shoppers, and now, according to social media reports, their famous chicken bake is finally back, too!

The Costco chicken bake is legendary among the warehouse chain’s fans. Copycat recipes abound online, but nothing beats the real thing. Costco chicken bakes are a portable sandwich pocket of sorts. Each one features chicken chunks and bacon tossed with a creamy, tangy Caesar dressing, tucked into a pizza-style dough that’s sprinkled with cheese and baked. The outside is chewy, crispy, and cheesy, while the inside gets gooey and delicious.

Now, according to Instagram account CostcoBuys, chicken bakes are back at Costco for 2.99 each. But they are made a little differently in light of COVID – they’re now pre-made, instead of being made on location at each Costco store.

This means that they might not be quite as good as the freshly made chicken bakes of yore – one reviewer on the Instagram post said “I gave it a 3.5/10. Not as great,” while another person said they were super salty.

However, some tasters say that they’ve actually improved, which is joyous news for the most passionate chicken bake fans among us. “One of the best chicken bakes I’ve had,” said one Instagram commenter. “They ditched the foil and provide a paper bag to hand them in. Crisp was on point as well as juicy on the inside.” Another poster said “I think they are better! Tried them last week sooo good!”

We’re going to choose to think positively about the new bakes – our mouths are literally watering just thinking of taking that first bite.

Are you dreaming of eating a chicken bake too? Want to try it for yourself? Just get a Costco membership and head to the store closest to you.

