These 3 Fresh Giada De Laurentiis Recipes Are Helping Us Hold On to Summer Flavors

Stores may be filling up with pumpkin flavored foods, Halloween decor, and cozy home goods as we move into September, but there’s a big part of us that’s not ready to let summer go just yet. Maybe it’s because we didn’t get to have as many fun beach days and sunny get-togethers with friends and family this year, but we’re still seriously vibing with fresh summer foods, and the pumpkin just might have to wait. Luckily, one of our favorite Food Network stars seems to be on the same page as us. Giada De Laurentiis has been posting lots of fresh, bright recipes on her Giadzy Instagram account that are helping us hold on to summer flavors. Best of all? Each of these Giada De Laurentiis summer recipes take 30 minutes or less of hands-on time to put together, so you can spend more time enjoying the last warm days of the season instead of being cooped up in your kitchen like you will be all winter.

1. Strawberry Tomato Bruschetta

The best tomatoes are both tart and sweet, but this bruschetta recipe plays up the sweetness by bringing strawberries to the mix. Add to that a dressing of olive oil, honey, and white balsamic, then toss with basil and fresh mozzarella for a summer bruschetta you can serve with toast or over your favorite grilled meats – it would be fantastic paired with chicken or salmon.

2. Parmesan Garlic Corn on the Cob

Sweet corn season stretches well into early fall, so don’t exclude it from your weekly dinner menu just yet. In this recipe De Laurentiis coats her corn with chopped garlic, grated Parmesan cheese, parsley, and olive oil to boost the flavor, and cuts each cob in half so they’re easier to eat and feel elegant enough to accompany even the fanciest dinner.

3. Marinated Cherry Tomato Spaghetti

Long-simmered tomato sauce has its place, but when summer tomatoes are at their peak, a no-cook sauce can’t be beat. De Laurentiis makes the most of ripe cherry tomatoes in this recipe by simply marinating them in a garlic, shallot, and lemon-infused mixture, then tossing that with freshly cooked spaghetti, basil, and shaved Parmesan cheese. It’s a perfect dinner for those late summer heatwaves where you don’t have the energy to do much more than boil a box of spaghetti.

Pumpkin spice will soon take over every available spot in our kitchen, but in the meantime we’ll be enjoying these Giada De Laurentiis summer recipes for as long as the farmer’s market lets us.

