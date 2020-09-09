I Tried This 3-Ingredient TikTok Recipe That People Can’t Stop Eating — Here’s How it Went

I put off joining TikTok for a long time. I thought it was for a younger crowd but then I started seeing all of these cool food videos pop up in articles (remember Dalgona coffee?!) and I decided to join and now my only regret is not joining sooner. TikTok is a goldmine for food tips, tricks, hacks and recipes and one, in particular, has become so popular I can’t pass up giving it a try: cucumber cream cheese boats.

There are a few popular ways to make this viral TikTok food trend but there is one thing all of the recipes have in common and that’s the use of just three simple ingredients. First, you start with a veggie base, pile on some cream cheese and then sprinkle on your favorite seasoning (usually Trader Joe’s Everything But the Bagel seasoning or Tajin). Some people use bell peppers and others use cucumbers and because I’m out of bell peppers right now, I’m going to try this viral recipe with some mini cucumbers and see if the hype is real.

The first step is super simple, just slice your cucumbers lengthwise and pat them dry so the cream cheese adheres a little better.

Image: Courtesy of Kenzie Mastroe.

Next, slather on some cream cheese. I used whipped cream cheese because that’s my favorite but you could use regular too. Don’t skimp on the cream cheese! Pile it on thick. Then just sprinkle on your favorite toppings. I used the two most popular toppings: Trader Joe’s Everything But the Bagel Seasoning and Tajin.

Image: Courtesy of Kenzie Mastroe.

I tried the ones with the Everything But the Bagel Seasoning first and honestly, I was not impressed. I usually love this seasoning! I use it on avocado toast and scrambled eggs all the time so I was kind of surprised to not love this combo but it just didn’t pop for me.

Because the first flavor was such a letdown, I wasn’t expecting much from the Tajin version but I could not have been more wrong. The vibrant flavor from the Tajin totally works and brings this snack to life! I used a LOT of Tajin and I would recommend you do the same. I also want to try using the Habanero Tajin next time I try this to add a little more spice but I love the regular version too.

Overall, I’d say this trendy recipe is worth the hype, but only if you use Tajin. Save your Trader Joe’s Everything But the Bagel seasoning for your avocado toast.

