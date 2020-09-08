Trader Joe’s Fall Foods Are In Stores Now, Including New Pumpkin Products

It might not officially be fall yet, but that hasn’t stopped us from going all in on fall decor, pumpkin foods, and gourmet candles to get ourselves in the mood for our favorite season. And though the calendar might still claim it’s summer, the grocery store seems to agree with us about autumn. Trader Joe’s fall foods are already out on the store shelves, and we can’t keep ourselves from picking up everything maple, ginger, and pumpkin spice when we go shopping.

We’re not just talking pumpkin spice lattes, though. Trader Joe’s fall foods include a wide variety of sweet and savory options that’ll take you from breakfast to dinner – and don’t forget snack time! These are just a few of the Trader Joe’s fall foods we can’t wait to get our hands on.

1. Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Empanadas

Move over pumpkin pie – these pumpkin empanadas are way easier to eat. Find them in the Trader Joe’s frozen foods aisle.

2. Trader Joe’s Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

Trader Joe’s butternut squash mac and cheese is the ultimate fall comfort food, giving you the flavors you crave but without the mess that comes from making a dish like this from scratch.

3. Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Kringle

We can’t think of a time when Trader Joe’s Danish kringle had a seasonal flavor we didn’t obsess over, and the pumpkin kringle sounds like the best yet.

4. Trader Joe’s Organic Pumpkin Bread

This organic pumpkin bread is delicious when toasted and spread with butter, but it’s a great vehicle for grilled cheese, too.

5. Trader Joe’s Cinnamon Bun Spread

Make this fall the year you give literally everything the cinnamon bun treatment, thanks to Trader Joe’s Cinnamon Bun Spread. It’s sweet, spiced, and just a little salty, and is delicious on everything from plain toast to vanilla ice cream.

6. Trader Joe’s Non-Dairy Maple Oat Beverage

Trader Joe’s non-dairy milk options are some of the best around, and we’re betting their maple oat beverage is no different.

7. Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Ginger Hold the Cone

We’re not about to give up ice cream just because it gets cold out, so we’ll definitely be stocking up on Trader Joe’s pumpkin ginger mini ice cream cones.

8. Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Spice Protein Smoothie

Each serving of this smoothie has 11 grams of protein and packs a wallop of pumpkin spice flavor.

9. Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Spiced Ginger Brew

Moscow Mules will be your refreshing fall cocktail favorite when you swap regular ginger beer for Trader Joe’s pumpkin spiced ginger brew.