Martha Stewart’s Watermelon, Orange & Feta Salad Is Full of Sweet-Salty Flavor

We may be unofficially saying goodbye to summer this weekend, but that doesn’t mean we have to say goodbye to summer dishes just yet. Take a cue from Martha Stewart, whose recent Instagram post is a gorgeous tribute to summer produce — not to mention the perfect BBQ side dish or lunch: Watermelon, orange, and feta salad.

Typically, the watermelon and feta salad you’ve probably seen all over your Instagram feed doesn’t leave much room for creativity. But the food mogul adds a special ingredient that takes this refreshing salad to a whole new level. Sweet watermelon and orange meet savory feta … and sliced onions! The bitter aftertaste of the onions balances the oh-so-sweet fruit pairings and salty cheese. And instead of the more-traditional mint, she garnishes her salad with parsley. (But, if you want to stick with mint, that sounds delicious too!)

The best part about this recipe? It doesn’t require a ton of ingredients or prep time. It’s super easy to put together — there’s even a how-to video that you can follow along with — and it might not even require a grocery run if your fridge is already stocked with these summer staples. You’ll need seedless watermelon, segmented orange slices, thinly sliced red onions, cubed feta cheese, olive oil, salt, and pepper.

We think this would make an amazing accompaniment to Martha’s 4-ingredient grilled chicken for a light, fresh lunch or dinner (and if you make that, invite us over, ‘k?).

Get the full recipe here, and summer will feel like it’s here to stay forever.

