Costco Is Selling Le Creuset Lookalikes & They’re Under $100

The air is getting a little crisper, the days are getting shorter, the leaves are starting to change from green to orange, and soon we’ll be saying goodbye to fresh summer berries and corn on the cob and instead, warming up with hearty soups and stews. Of course, to make all of these delicious soups, stews and even bread, we’ll need an all-important piece of cookware: a Dutch oven. Sure, you can make these dishes in different pots but if you really want to get the most out of your ingredients you’re going to want to get yourself a versatile Dutch oven and if you want to get the best Dutch oven available (and one that Ina Garten herself approves of), you’ll want to get a Le Creuset Dutch oven but unfortunately, they don’t come cheap. A Le Creuset Dutch oven starts at $155 but a larger size can cost upwards of $500. Yes, they are amazing quality and worth every single penny but not everyone can afford to spend a couple hundred bucks on a single piece of cookware and that’s where our good friends at Costco come in.

Le Creuset lookalike Dutch ovens have been spotted in Costco warehouses recently and the price sounds almost too good to be true. According to Instagram account @CostcoFinds, certain Costco locations are selling a two-pack of enameled cast iron Dutch ovens for the unbelievably low price of $69.99.

If you went in on this with a friend and each took one of the Dutch ovens, you could get something similar to Le Creuset for around $35! That is a total steal.

These aren’t available on Costco’s website and it’s unclear if these are available in every warehouse or just select ones, but we highly suggest running to your nearest Costco to check because we’re guessing they’re going to sell fast.

Now, if you aren’t a Costco member or if they aren’t available in your local store, there are still options. There are actually quite a few Le Creuset lookalike options that have amazing reviews and work just as well as their more expensive cousins. Here are a few of our favorite options.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Amazon Basics

Image: Amazon.

Amazon’s Basics line is a great way to score great products for a bargain price. This Dutch oven has over 2,000 five-star reviews so you know you’re getting a quality piece of cookware.

Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven $46.15 on Amazon.com Buy now

Chrissy Teigen’s Dutch Oven

Image: Cravings.

Chrissy Teigen’s cookware line, Cravings has a fantastic Dutch oven that comes in a gorgeous dusty teal color.

Cravings Dutch Oven With Lid $49.99 Buy now

Another Ina Garten Favorite

Image: Lodge.

Lodge is another one of Ina Garten’s favorite brands. She is a big fan if their cast iron skillets but they also make a great (and affordable) cast iron Dutch oven.

Lodge Cast Iron Enamel Dutch Oven $99.99 Buy now

Before you go, check out our gallery below: