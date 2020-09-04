Ina Garten Is Kicking Off Fall With a Fancy Twist On Chicken Pot Pie

Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer, and we’re sad to see it go — but maybe a little less sad when we see Ina Garten share her idea of the perfect easy, one-dish holiday dinner that magically blends one of our favorite summertime treats (that’d be lobster) with what might be one of the heartiest cold-weather comfort foods around: Pot pie. Yes, friends, Ina swaps in lobster for the traditional chicken in this savory pot pie recipe, and we’re drooling just thinking about this.

“Lobster 🦞 Pot Pie is the perfect holiday dinner – it’s an entire meal in one baking dish and it’s scrumptious!” the Barefoot Contessa captioned her IG post. “Have a happy, healthy, and safe Labor Day weekend everyone! Recipe link in profile. #treatyourself.”

Treat yourself, indeed. The recipe, which calls for almost a pound of cooked fresh lobster meat, is a classic from Garten’s 1999 The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook. It also calls for a homemade pastry dough, which certainly adds an extra step and may be why the recipe is rated “intermediate” on her Barefoot Contessa website. So no, for most of us novice chefs, this probably isn’t an easy weeknight dinner recipe, but maybe one we’d save for a lazy Sunday. Or, you know, a long holiday weekend, to say goodbye to summer and hellooooo to fall.

Head on over to The Barefoot Contessa website to get the full recipe for Ina’s Lobster Pot Pie.

