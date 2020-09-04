Target’s New Lineup of Pumpkin-Flavored Foods Is Full of Surprising Sweet & Savory Combos

Fall hasn’t even technically begun, and shelves are already crowded with pumpkin spice products — especially at Target. This month, Target’s launching a brand-new lineup of pumpkin-flavored foods for fall, and it’s full of surprising sweet and savory combos.

Target shoppers are well-aware of one of their newest brands, Good & Gather. The line — which launched this time last year with 650 items and eventually grew to nearly 2,000 items — carries everything from everyday essentials, like vanilla-flavored almond milk and cage-free brown eggs, to new favorites, like their blue corn tortilla chips. Now, Target’s expanding the brand with new seasonal offerings that embrace everyone’s fall flavors, from Apple Streusel Granola and Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa to (remember those sweet and savory combos?) Harvest Sweet Potato Hummus ($2.99) and Honey Pumpkin Goat Cheese Ravioli (4.29).

Other new new pumpkin-flavored products hitting Target’s shelves this month include Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Mix ($4.99)…

… and Pumpkin Spice Granola ($3.49).

Other non-pumpkin-flavored, worthy mentions include Good & Gather’s Cinnamon Hot Cocoa Mix ($4.99), Sea Salt Caramel Hot Cocoa Mix ($4.99), and Spiced Apple Cider Single Serve Pods ($8.99).

Since the launch of Good & Gather, it’s become Target’s No. 1-selling food brand, generating more than a staggering $1 billion in sales. And according to a recent press release, they’re just getting started: In addition to the aforementioned new fall products, they’re expanding the brand with 600 new items and a Good & Gather Signature line featuring “elevated flavors and specialty ingredients.”

“Food plays such an important role in our guests’ lives,” says Stephanie Lundquist, executive vice president and president of food and beverage at Target. “And now, as guests are eating and cooking at home—and appreciating good value—more than ever, Good & Gather’s delicious, high-quality assortment and affordable price continues to set Target apart, while helping our guests discover the joy of food every day. And they’re going to love what we’re serving up this fall.”

These new fall products aren’t available just yet but watch this space because we’ll update this post as soon as they become available.

