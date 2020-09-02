Ina Garten’s Perfect Autumn Soup Features This Trendy Super Food

As soon as our calendars hit September 1st, we start dreaming of brisk fall days, cozy sweaters, and lots of comfort food. But the fact of the matter is that it’s not fall just quite yet. That means that while we do have more cool nights here and there, it’s not quite winter squash season, our pumpkin spice lattes are still on ice, and sweet corn still fills the market. But that’s not a bad thing! In fact, Ina Garten recently posted a recipe that showed how this early fall, end of summer moment is the perfect time to make this utterly cozy-sounding dish: Cheddar Corn Chowder.

According to Garten, it’s “the perfect autumn lunch when it’s a little chilly outside and the corn is still delicious.”

Unlike truly summery corn chowders, which tend to be a little lighter, this recipe leans into the comforting flavors of fall.

There are two ingredients that really make the recipe stand out.

One, trendy superfood turmeric is added to the broth, turning it a rich and buttery yellow while adding a hint of warm and earthy spice, as well as turmeric’s famous anti-inflammatory properties to each bowl. Corn chowder may not officially be medicine, but we’ll gladly slurp it up if we think it might be able to calm down our wacky sinuses during fall allergy season.

Two, a full half-pound of grated sharp white cheddar cheese is sprinkled into the pot before serving. As the cheese melts into the chowder it adds a sharp, savory, salty bite that beautifully contrasts the sweet corn and the mellow, creamy broth. You’ll definitely want to serve this soup with a side of crusty bread to scoop up every last drop of broth and melty strand of cheddar.

And, of course, it just wouldn’t be corn chowder without a generous garnish of chopped crispy bacon.

You could even make this recipe vegetarian — just swap the chicken broth for veggie, and top with crisped up tempeh bacon instead of the real stuff.

If you’ve got a hankering for fall that already can’t be denied, Ina Garten’s cheddar corn chowder is just what you need.

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: