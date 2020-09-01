Is the long holiday weekend here yet? No? In fact, it’s actually only Tuesday? Well, don’t feel bad if you’re having a long day, because apparently Chrissy Teigen is having a long day, too. The model mama and cookbook author posted to her Cravings Instagram account to share a margarita recipe that she deemed “perfect for Labor Day weekend… or a long Tuesday 🤷‍♀️.” And you know what? We’re right there with her — because like almost everything the soon-to-be-mom-of-three makes, from 3-ingredient Thai iced coffee to macaroni hot dogs, this looks delicious and like something we could actually pull off ourselves. Plus: This one has an unexpected — and spicy! — kick that we’re totally into.

“A little spicy and very refreshing, @chrissyteigen‘s jalapeño margarita is perfect for Labor Day weekend… or a long Tuesday 🤷‍♀️ Recipe👇” the post caption began, before diving right into the recipe (yep, it’s right there — no link in bio necessary so you can get your drink on even faster!)⁠.

You’ll need blanco tequila⁠, fresh lime juice (plus lime wheels for garnish⁠ — cause you’re fancy like that), orange juice⁠, agave or maple syrup a jalapeño pepper, sliced into thin rounds⁠, and salt for rimming the glasses⁠, of course.

You could serve this festive cocktail alongside Teigen’s knock-off Olive Garden breadsticks for a very happy hour over the holiday weekend, or, if you like to eat a meal with your margs, fry up John Legend’s Luna Tenders. Or, you know, you could just treat yourself to this cocktail-with-a-kick after a long day. Cheers!

