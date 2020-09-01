Is the long holiday weekend here yet? No? In fact, it’s actually only Tuesday? Well, don’t feel bad if you’re having a long day, because apparently Chrissy Teigen is having a long day, too. The model mama and cookbook author posted to her Cravings Instagram account to share a margarita recipe that she deemed “perfect for Labor Day weekend… or a long Tuesday 🤷♀️.” And you know what? We’re right there with her — because like almost everything the soon-to-be-mom-of-three makes, from 3-ingredient Thai iced coffee to macaroni hot dogs, this looks delicious and like something we could actually pull off ourselves. Plus: This one has an unexpected — and spicy! — kick that we’re totally into.
View this post on Instagram
A little spicy and very refreshing, @chrissyteigen's jalapeño margarita is perfect for Labor Day weekend… or a long Tuesday 🤷♀️ Recipe 👇 Ingredients: 4 oz (1/2 cup) blanco tequila 3 oz (about 1/3 cup) fresh lime juice, plus lime wheels for garnish 1 1/2 oz (3 tablespoons) orange juice 1 oz (2 tablespoons) agave or maple syrup (less or more to taste) 1 small jalapeño, sliced into thin rounds Kosher salt, for rimming the glasses Directions: 1. Combine the tequila, lime juice, orange juice, agave, and 2 or 3 jalapeño rounds in a cocktail shaker. (Leave room for ice!) 2. Place enough kosher salt on the bottom of a small plate just to cover. 3. Moisten the rims of two cocktail glasses of your choice with water, let the excess drip off, then dip the rims in the salt and press to adhere. Carefully fill the glasses with ice, making sure not to dislodge the salt. 4. Add ice to the cocktail shaker with the margarita ingredients, shake vigorously, and strain into the glasses. Garnish the glasses with lime wheels and more jalapeño rounds.
“A little spicy and very refreshing, @chrissyteigen‘s jalapeño margarita is perfect for Labor Day weekend… or a long Tuesday 🤷♀️ Recipe👇” the post caption began, before diving right into the recipe (yep, it’s right there — no link in bio necessary so you can get your drink on even faster!).
You’ll need blanco tequila, fresh lime juice (plus lime wheels for garnish — cause you’re fancy like that), orange juice, agave or maple syrup a jalapeño pepper, sliced into thin rounds, and salt for rimming the glasses, of course.
You could serve this festive cocktail alongside Teigen’s knock-off Olive Garden breadsticks for a very happy hour over the holiday weekend, or, if you like to eat a meal with your margs, fry up John Legend’s Luna Tenders. Or, you know, you could just treat yourself to this cocktail-with-a-kick after a long day. Cheers!
Before you go, check out our roundup of summer cocktails below:
Leave a Comment