Ina Garten’s Favorite Knives Are On Sale — Here’s Where to Get Them

If there’s anyone who makes home cooking seem chic, elegant, and easy, it’s the Barefoot Contessa. And while Ina Garten‘s iron-clad recipes are definitely a part of what makes the whole Contessa machine run so smoothly, another important piece of the puzzle is her equipment. You may not notice Garten’s utensils, cutting boards, and pans very often, and that’s for a good reason. While she always opts for top-of-the-line products, she doesn’t go over the top. Instead, she keeps things simple, functional, and elegant. This is especially noticeable when you look at her favorite knives, which are currently on sale at Williams-Sonoma.

According to Garten’s website, Wüsthof knives are her tools of choice. The fact that you don’t really notice them on her show is actually a good thing — it’s because the knives are so sharp and cut things so easily, you never see her struggling to chop, dice, and slice her food. Like the rest of her show, her Wüsthof knives keep everything running smoothly.

If you’re looking to upgrade those pastel-colored ceramic knives you got as a secret Santa gift a few years ago, or if you’ve already started a small collection, you’ll be excited to hear that Garten’s favorite Wüsthof knives are on sale for up to 60 percent off now at Williams Sonoma.

Whether you get something from the sale or find a knife elsewhere, the knives below are just some options to get your cooking equipment up to par with the Barefoot Contessa herself.

1. Wüsthof Classic 7″ Ultimate Everyday Knife

Just one look at this seriously beautiful knife and you know it’s going to perform. Whether you need to dice up veggies for a mirepoix or butcher a whole chicken, this blade does it all – and it’s on sale.

2. Wüsthof Classic 8 Inch Chef’s Knife

This classic 8-inch Chef’s knife is a real workhorse in the kitchen. It’s ultra-sharp blade and ergonomic handle make chopping, dicing, butchering, and slicing effortless.

3. Wüsthof Classic Double-Serrated Bread Knife

When Garten slices her bread you never see it left a crumbled, smooshed, tattered mess. That’s because she uses a good bread knife, and you should too – especially when you can get it for almost half off its usual price.

4. Wüsthof 2-Stage Hand-Held Sharpener

Once you have high-quality knives, you’ll want to keep them sharp. In between your visits to a professional knife sharpener, keep your blades in top condition using this 2-stage sharpener, currently 34 percent off.

5. Wüsthof Gourmet Paring Knife Set

This high-quality three-piece paring knife set definitely beats the flimsy things you buy in the cookware section of your local big box store. It includes a curved peeling knife, a straight paring knife, and a clip point paring knife, so you can master precise cuts with ease.

