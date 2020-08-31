Costco Is Selling a Pumpkin-Flavored Treat That Has Everyone Drooling

Depending on where you live, the end of August and beginning of September are an interesting time. Our hearts are 100 percent in fall mode – we’ve got apple cinnamon candles burning, our online shopping carts are loaded with sweaters, and we’re just dreaming of all the cozy holiday rom coms that are about to be streaming 24/7 on Hallmark. But…it’s still 90 degrees. That means no sweaters, no throw blankets, and most tragically, no seasonal baking. We’re craving everything pumpkin but turning on the oven right now still means sweating through our tanks. The solution? Costco‘s pumpkin streusel muffins.

Listen, if you can’t bring yourself to bake, because of the temp or just because life gets in the way (Working from home with kids? Dog has developed quarantine separation anxiety? Need to catch an SVU marathon?), the Costco bakery is always the answer.

Now, they’ve brought back their seasonal pumpkin streusel muffins. These moist pumpkin muffins are topped with a buttery, crunchy, cinnamon-infused streusel topping. They come with six to a package, which should get you through…a day or two. And if you have a voracious appetite for all things fall (or have a group to feed), you’ll be happy to know that right now you can get two six-packs of Costco pumpkin streusel muffins for just $7.99. You probably couldn’t buy the ingredients to make a dozen of them for that low of a price, and it definitely beats what you’d be paying at certain corporate coffee chains.

Best of all? Yeah, you’ll have to pull on some pants and head to Costco, but once you’re there you can load up on these pumpkin streusel muffins and enough snacks to last your a couple of weeks, then retreat to your home, your PJs, and your air conditioner…no sweaty baking required.

