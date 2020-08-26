These Best-Selling Le Creuset Products Are on Sale on Amazon While Supplies Last

The kitchen is the heart of our home, and that means it deserves to be pampered. We buy the best sheet sets for our bed and deck out our living room couches with pretty pillows and fuzzy throw blankets, so why would we stock our kitchen with flimsy cookware that we want to keep hidden away all the time? If your kitchen is feeling a little lackluster and you’ve had it up to here with your not-so-nonstick skillets and roasting dishes that warp and rust, Le Creuset is the answer.

Their high-quality pots, pans, kettles, and accessories are top-notch, and many of their items come in bright and cheery colors that will make you want to leave them out for everyone to see. Now, you get what you pay for, which means Le Creuset cookware can be expensive, but we have good news – lots of their best-selling items are on sale on Amazon, so you can stock your kitchen while saving big. Not sure which items to splurge on first? These are some of our favorites.

Stockpot

If you’re limited on storage space, try this hack: get a stock pot so gorgeous, you can just leave it on the stove top instead of trying to cram it in your cupboards.

Frying pan

This nonstick skillet will be a real workhorse in your kitchen. It has a textured interior to promote browning, unlike some ultra-smooth nonstick pans that leave your meats looking sad and grey, and it’s oven-safe for up to 500 degrees, so you can pan roast pretty much anything your little heart desires.

Tea Kettle

Waking up in the morning can be a drag, but you’ll practically hop out of bed to make your morning tea when you invest in this vibrant stove top kettle. Still feeling lethargic? The whistle on this one is bound to perk you up.

Sauteuse

What’s a sauteuse, you ask? It’s the most versatile pan you’ve never heard of. You can braise, roast, and saute in this little number, which is now 40 percent off.

