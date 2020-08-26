Martha Stewart Just Showed Us How to Make a Dutch Baby & Breakfast Will Never Be the Same

Is there anything better than waking up on the weekend and making a batch of pancakes, spooning batter into your pan and flipping each one to reveal a perfectly smooth, golden underside? Well, if that were actually what happens when we make pancakes, the answer would be yes. Unfortunately, the reality is that too often we find ourselves elbow-deep in enough batter to make about 40 pancakes, they fold in half when we flip them, and they end up somehow burnt on the outside and raw in the middle. Thankfully, Martha Stewart has a better way. In her latest installment of Summer School with Martha, she’s teaching us how to make Dutch baby pancakes. This no-muss low-fuss recipe seems way fancier than regular pancakes, but you don’t even have to whip out your mixing bowl or spatula.

Dutch baby pancakes, also known as German pancakes or Bismarcks, are basically big popovers made by pouring an egg-rich batter into a hot skillet, then popping it in the oven. The heat of the oven causes the batter to puff up, and when you take it out of the oven it collapses in the middle. You’re left with a sweet breakfast treat that’s deliciously crispy on the edges and custardy in the middle, just begging for a traditional sprinkle of lemon zest and powdered sugar, or a pat of butter and as much maple syrup as your sweet tooth can manage.

Stewart shared the lesson, taught by her assistant food editor Riley Wofford, on her Instagram stories (the recipe is also featured in the September issue of Martha Stewart Living magazine and on her website).

The batter ingredients are added to a blender, then blitzed until combined. It’s important to add the eggs to the blender first, so you can get them nice and foamy before adding the rest of your ingredients.

Meanwhile, heat butter in a cast-iron skillet until foamy, and then add your batter to the hot pan. Put the whole thing in the oven for about 20 minutes, and you’ve got breakfast – no messy flipping or sticky batter-covered measuring cups to deal with. You could even bring it to the table in the pan and serve it that way, since the puffed up edges give the Dutch baby such a striking look.

Any way you slice it (we suggest wedges), this hands-off recipe beats traditional pancakes any day.

