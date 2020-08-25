Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
People Are Upset About the Way Chrissy Teigen Cooks Her Eggs

Eggs are easily one of the most versatile foods on this planet. You can fry them, scramble them, boil them, poach them, transform them into a fluffy soufflé, make a delicious hollandaise sauce out of them, use them to add flavor to soups and of course, you can bake with them. With so many ways to cook an egg, it’s hard to imagine there being any one “right” way but according to some very upset people on Twitter, there is a right way to fry an egg and Chrissy Teigen’s way isn’t it.

Chrissy Teigen posted a series of Instagram stories last night showing us how she makes the perfect sunny side up eggs to go on top of some catfish she was cooking for dinner. Sounds delicious!

Teigen starts by cracking two eggs into a ramekin. Then, she heats up a thin layer of oil over medium heat and uses water to test the oil to make sure it’s hot enough to fry the eggs. Next, she slides the eggs into the pan, puts the lid on and lets them cook before topping with salt and pepper. Simple and delicious, right? Not according to some incredibly upset Twitter users.

You guys, it is perfectly fine to cook eggs in oil! Lots of chefs cook eggs in oil. If you prefer to cook them in butter, that’s fine too but as long as you’re adding some kind of fat to your eggs (bacon grease would also be great!), you’re good to go. Cook them however you want to cook them but don’t come at my queen Chrissy for using some olive oil and a generous portion of seasoning on top. Hopefully, the massage she got shortly after posting the tutorial helped make all of the online hate a little less stressful.

Teigen being the comeback queen that she is quickly shut down the haters with one simple retweet.

If it’s good enough for Chrissy Teigen, José Andrés, Anthony Bourdain and Eric Rupert then it’s good enough for us.

