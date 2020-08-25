People Are Upset About the Way Chrissy Teigen Cooks Her Eggs

Eggs are easily one of the most versatile foods on this planet. You can fry them, scramble them, boil them, poach them, transform them into a fluffy soufflé, make a delicious hollandaise sauce out of them, use them to add flavor to soups and of course, you can bake with them. With so many ways to cook an egg, it’s hard to imagine there being any one “right” way but according to some very upset people on Twitter, there is a right way to fry an egg and Chrissy Teigen’s way isn’t it.

Chrissy Teigen posted a series of Instagram stories last night showing us how she makes the perfect sunny side up eggs to go on top of some catfish she was cooking for dinner. Sounds delicious!

perfect sunny eggs tutorial! pic.twitter.com/4weEQoxn93 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 25, 2020

Teigen starts by cracking two eggs into a ramekin. Then, she heats up a thin layer of oil over medium heat and uses water to test the oil to make sure it’s hot enough to fry the eggs. Next, she slides the eggs into the pan, puts the lid on and lets them cook before topping with salt and pepper. Simple and delicious, right? Not according to some incredibly upset Twitter users.

I can tell you right now that would taste like shit with olive oil. Rookie mistake. Use butter. — daniel el masry ⧝ (@DanChicago) August 25, 2020

The egg whites will still be raw and runny the way she did it. The way to prevent that is to drip oil or butter on top of the eggs and keep a cover on. Also, don't pour the oil out onto your plate. — John Davis (@rhymefan) August 25, 2020

Who cooks eggs I'm oil?????

I'll tell you. A psychopath — Rusty (@RstyShaklfrd357) August 25, 2020

I cant be the only one grossed out by cooking eggs in oil… — Ryan Cahalane (@stlryanc) August 25, 2020

You guys, it is perfectly fine to cook eggs in oil! Lots of chefs cook eggs in oil. If you prefer to cook them in butter, that’s fine too but as long as you’re adding some kind of fat to your eggs (bacon grease would also be great!), you’re good to go. Cook them however you want to cook them but don’t come at my queen Chrissy for using some olive oil and a generous portion of seasoning on top. Hopefully, the massage she got shortly after posting the tutorial helped make all of the online hate a little less stressful.

literally getting a massage fighting about eggs pic.twitter.com/jqjQL1t0tp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 25, 2020

Teigen being the comeback queen that she is quickly shut down the haters with one simple retweet.

Gasp you mean some of the best chefs in the world? Oh my. https://t.co/nvB53CHIXQ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 25, 2020

If it’s good enough for Chrissy Teigen, José Andrés, Anthony Bourdain and Eric Rupert then it’s good enough for us.

