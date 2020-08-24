Martha Stewart’s Toast Hack Is the Best Way to Make a Meal out of Almost Nothing

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but on weekdays, it’s also the hardest to put together, especially if you have more than one mouth to feed. We often end up relying on nothing but plain toast with a little butter or a quick smear of peanut butter, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Martha Stewart recently made a drool-worthy Instagram post that made us feel totally inspired when it comes to our morning toast, and she’s proving that there are so many more satisfying and fresh options for your toast than just butter.

Stewart calls it a “breakfast bruschetta bar,” which sounds super fancy and weekend appropriate, but for weekdays you could also call it “clean out the fridge toast.” Sure, it doesn’t have the same ring to it, but it captures the basic idea of her non-recipe.

Sweet and savory options are easy to come up with. You could do something like peanut butter, bananas, and a drizzle of honey; mascarpone, fresh berries, lemon zest, and maple syrup; or greek yogurt, dried apricots, and mint for sweet options.

For savory, try sliced heirloom tomatoes, crisp bacon, and fresh parsley; cream cheese, salami, and cucumber slices; watermelon radish, labneh, and za’atar; or garlicky wilted spinach and a soft boiled egg.

The whole point is that your toast is an infinitely adaptable breakfast, a blank canvas for the random ingredients hiding in your pantry and fridge. Just like a charcuterie board, you can get super creative, using odds and ends of condiments, pickles, cheeses, nuts, and other goods to make a tasty breakfast for you and any other hungry family members in the morning, whether you have a long, luxurious weekend breakfast planned, or if you’re in a hurry before work.

It beats plain toast any day!

