Martha Stewart’s Supersized Lemons Put Oprah’s Cabbage to Shame

ICYMI: Martha Stewart has a personal gardener who tends her farm estate gardens, and if you aren’t following his Instagram by now, you’ve been missing out. From photos of the most majestic tiger Lillies you’ve ever seen to, yes, selfies with the entertaining queen herself, Ryan McCallister’s IG page is poppin’ with poppies, peonies, and — as of today — lemons so big, they put Oprah Winfrey’s larger-than-life quarantine cabbage to shame.

“Lemons as big as your head…” McCallister wrote on Instagram. And he isn’t wrong: They’re truly enormous.

McCallister must be a gardening wizard because not only is he growing lemons on steroids, but he also apparently has a green thumb for garlic.

But back to the lemons.

Nothing screams “summer” like lemons, and McCallister’s IG post has us not only inspired to pick up a bag of lemons ourselves, but to also try our hand at making one of Stewart’s summer-friendly lemon recipes — particularly one of her lemon desserts. And after a few minutes clicking through some of her best lemon desserts, we found three that are both adult- and kid-friendly — and easy to make.

Lemon Tassies

Stewart’s lemon tassies are bite-size desserts that feature a lemon-cream cheese filling. While these tarts may be refrigerated to up to three days, we doubt you’ll have leftovers — they’re that good.

Creamy Lemon Squares

A dessert bar that takes just 15 minutes to prep and three ingredients to make? Count us in. For Stewart’s creamy lemon squares, all you’ll need for the filling are eggs, condensed milk, and lemon juice. Really, that’s it.

Blueberry-Lemon Popsicles

Hot summer days deserve homemade popsicles — and Stewart’s blueberry-lemon pops do not disappoint. Puree fresh blueberries, freshly squeezed lemon juice, water, and sugar; freeze, and enjoy.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: