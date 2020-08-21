Ina Garten’s Summer Garden Pasta Dish Is Fresh, Bright & Delicious

When Ina Garten uses the hashtag #treatyourself, you better believe we’re taking that advice and running with it — directly to the grocery store. For this trip, we’re picking up all the ingredients needed to make the Barefoot Contessa star’s Summer Garden Pasta, a fresh, bright, and mouthwatering dish that includes one surprising — and lengthy — step that we can’t wait to try out for ourselves.

“Straight from the farmstand to dinner: Summer Garden Pasta,” Garten wrote of the recipe originally featured in her 2006 cookbook, Barefoot Contessa at Home. I marinate cherry tomatoes in olive oil, basil, and garlic for four hours, then cook some pasta and toss them all together. So fresh and so delicious!”

You read that right: What sets this garden pasta apart from its competition is a four-hour cherry tomato marinade process. By combining cherry tomatoes with olive oil, garlic, basil leaves, red pepper flakes, salts, and pepper and letting it all sit and marinade for four hours, you’re trapping and infusing those flavors into each and every one of those cherry tomatoes — leaving you with one super-flavorful pasta dish that also features freshly grated parmesan cheese and fresh basil leaves.

Toss all the ingredients together, top with even more parmesan cheese, and — voilà! — a summer-friendly dish that not only comes together beautifully, but also — and more importantly — tastes great.

Get the recipe for Garten’s Summer Garden Pasta at Barefoot Contessa.

