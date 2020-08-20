Picked up peaches from Aldi recently? You might want to toss them. The FDA is currently investigating a salmonella outbreak that’s affected 68 people in nine states (Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, and Maryland) that could be linked to tainted peaches sold at Aldi stores in 16 states.

Starting June 1, the recalled peaches were sold under the Wawona brand name in clear, 2-pound plastic bags and shipped to the following states: Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

As of Aug. 19, Aldi voluntarily recalled the peaches in question.

“FDA’s traceback investigation is ongoing to determine the full scope of product distribution and source of contamination,” the FDA stated on their website, adding that they recommend consumers, restaurants, and retailers not eat, sell, or served the aforementioned bagged peaches. “Consumers who purchased Wawona-brand bagged peaches from ALDI stores from June 1, 2020 to present and may still have them in their house should not eat the peaches and should throw them away. Consumers who purchased Wawona-brand bagged peaches from ALDI stores from June 1, 2020 to present and froze them should throw them away.”

“Consumers who purchased bagged peaches from ALDI stores from June 1, 2020 to present and cannot identify the brand, should throw the peaches away,” the FDA continued.

The FDA also recommends anyone who received the peaches from Aldi clean and sanitize any surfaces and/or containers that may have come in contact with the produce to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. “This includes cutting boards, slicers, countertops, refrigerators, and storage bins,” they said.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps; and they could appear anywhere from six hours to six days after exposure to the bacteria, and last anywhere from four to seven days.

Of the nearly 70 people infected, 14 were hospitalized; zero died.

Earlier this month, yellow and red onions were recalled in 34 states for salmonella. And today, HelloFresh voluntarily recalled onions recently sent in their meal kits. If you received onions in a HelloFresh package between May 8 and July 31, you need to toss them out.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: