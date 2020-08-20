Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared 23 No-Bake Recipes That Won’t Heat Up Your Kitchen

When your sweet tooth’s calling for cakes or cookies in the summer, your first instinct might be to scoff at it: “Baking? In sweltering heat? Get out of here.” But just because it’s hot out doesn’t mean you have to forgo dessert altogether; instead, make one (or all) of Giada De Laurentiis‘ no-bake summer Italian desserts.

This week, the Food Network star shared a staggering 23 no-bake desserts, from creamy desserts that’ll cool you down on particularly hot days, like chocolate-hazelnut gelato and lemon basil sorbesso, to desserts that are so easy, you won’t break a sweat, like De Laurentiis’ rosemary peaches with vanilla bean yogurt and granola., and desserts that take ice cream to a whole ‘nother level, like her frozen s’mores. And while you don’t have to make all 23 of her no-bake Italian desserts by any means, it sure wouldn’t hurt to try, right? I mean, what else are you doing? Below are our favorites that we highly encourage you start with:

Spritzer Slushy

On days that call for a spritzer in dessert form, combine orange juice, Aperol, lemon juice, and sugar; freeze for four hours; and top with Prosecco.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwiches

Who doesn’t love ice cream sandwiches? De Laurentiis’ recipe elevates the classic grab-and-go, chocolate-and-vanilla dessert with peanut butter chips and chocolate chips.

Frozen S’mores

S’mores have never looked — or tasted — better: De Laurentiis’ Frozen S’mores mixes toasted marshmallows and mini chocolate chips into vanilla ice cream for one incredible bite.

Tiramisu Icebox Torta

For a more challenging dessert, turn to De Laurentiis’ Tiramisu Icebox Torta, a glorious, multi-layered, flavor-bomb of a dessert featuring chocolate chips, mascarpone, espresso powder, sweet Marsala wine, chocolate wafer cookies, and cocoa powder.

