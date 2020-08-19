Onions are a summertime staple. We top our burgers with them, chop them up for our fresh salads, fry them, sauté them and basically enjoy them all season long. Unfortunately, and because 2020 is just the worst, it’s been a terrible summer for us onion lovers. Earlier this month, a massive nationwide onion recall was issued due to possible salmonella contamination. Several onion varieties including yellow and red onions were affected and the recall was issued in 34 different states. Unfortunately, that isn’t the end of our bad onion news because today meal delivery service HelloFresh issued a voluntary recall for onions that were sent out in recent boxes.

According to the FDA, “HelloFresh has been informed by one of its ingredient suppliers that it is conducting a voluntary recall of its onions due to the potential presence of salmonella bacteria.” If you received onions in a HelloFresh package between May 8 and July 31, 2020, you need to toss them out.

You can double-check your box to make sure it isn’t affected by looking at the product codes, located on the bottom square of your box shipping label. Here are all of the product codes that are being recalled:

You need to take some precautions beyond just tossing out the onions too. “We also recommend extra caution in disinfecting and sanitizing surfaces and containers that may have come in direct contact with these products,” the FDA recommends.

Let’s hope this is the last of the onion recalls for 2020!

