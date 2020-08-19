Cacio e pepe has always been one of our favorite quick dinner recipes – it only takes a couple of ingredients to make, and the dish is way more than the sum of its parts. We’ve even been known to give the cacio e pepe treatment to more than just pasta, like with Ina Garten’s cacio e pepe asparagus recipe. Well, now Trader Joe’s is making it even easier for us to get our Pecorino Romano cheese and black pepper pasta fix: they’re now selling bags of frozen spaghetti cacio e pepe.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Frozen pasta is one of the most satisfying and easy-to-cook meals around, and Trader Joe’s has a good track record when it comes to their frozen pasta meals.

This one is no different. First of all, it’s a product of Italy, the home of cacio e pepe, so you know the flavor is going to be legit. Second of all, it’s made with just nine ingredients, and doesn’t contain any unpronounceable items, artificial flavors or colors, or preservatives.

The last thing that makes this product a must-buy is how easy it is to prepare. You can either cook it on the stove top in a skillet, which only takes 6-7 minutes, or you can cook it in the microwave, which also takes about 7 minutes. You don’t have to worry about getting your cheese grater all nasty (after all, who doesn’t hate cleaning a cheese grater?) or your sauce breaking – just heat and eat.

If you can’t get enough of the Pecorino Romano and black pepper flavor combo, you’re in luck. Trader Joe’s is also selling a new Cacio e Pepe Ravioli that’s $3.49 for an 8.8 ounce package, and according to the author of the new Trader Joe’s cookbook, it’s pretty delicious, too.

Cooking Through Trader Joe's Cookbook 19.10 on Amazon.com Buy now

What’s next? An Everything But the Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe seasoning? We can only hope!