These Costco Cookbooks Are the Secret Weapon Every Bargain Shopper Needs

Grocery shopping can be pretty overwhelming, especially if you don’t have a plan in place when you enter the store. When you enter a store like Costco, how can you *not* get distracted by their epic bakery section and affordable house plants? Well, we recently learned that there was a Trader Joe’s Cookbook that helps shoppers meal plan and come up with recipes using their favorite ingredients, and it turns out that there’s a series of official Costco cookbooks that help readers do the same. Each recipe features one or more products sold at Costco, and they look way more delicious than the standard meat and potatoes dishes a lot of us fall back on when we have no idea what to make for dinner.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Apparently, Costco no longer releases a new cookbook every year, but you can still find several editions of their recipe books online.

Simply Delicious The Costco Way describes itself as featuring “delectable dishes using Costco products.” This is an official Costco cookbook that’s been issued several times over the years. Inside, there are recipes for pretty much any course you could think of: Breakfasts, Appetizers & Beverages, Soups & Sides, Salads, Chef’s Choice(which features recipes from celebrity chefs like Ree Drummond and Marcus Samuelsson), Entrees, and Desserts. We’re already drooling over recipes like Croissant French Toast with Caramelized Bananas and Walnuts and Pesto Pizza Caprese.

Simply Delicious The Costco Way $17.00 Buy now

It’s just one book of a series released by Costco over the years.

There’s also Home Cooking the Costco Way, from 2009. This edition is edited by Tim Talevich, and along with recipes that use your favorite Costco products, it include helpful tips for budget cooking, including “Sandra’s Top 15 Money-Saving Tips” by Sandra Lee, and a Cook’s Illustrated guide to storing food.

Home Cooking the Costco Way $13.94 Buy now

You can find the entire series of The Costco Way cookbooks digitally in the Resources section of the Costco Connection website (Costco Connection is the store’s official magazine), but if you prefer cooking out of a real book, you can find several editions on Amazon, too. With one of these tomes as your trusty guide, your next shopping trip to Costco won’t be so overwhelming.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: