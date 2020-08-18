There’s a New Girl Scout Cookie Flavor & It’s Perfect for Breakfast

Benjamin Franklin famously said that nothing in life is certain except death and taxes, but we’d have to add a third item to his list: the arrival each year of a new Girl Scout Cookie flavor. And let me tell you, we get a lottttt more excited for the latter than either of the former! In past years, the Girl Scouts have released flavors like Lemon-Ups, Caramel Chocolate Chip, and Sandwich S’mores Cookies, but 2021’s offering is way more innovative than what we’ve seen in recent years. It’s a totally Instagrammable confection called the Toast-Yay!, a French-toast inspired cookie that literally looks like a cute li’l piece of toast.

Toast-Yay! will be sold alongside your other Girl Scout Cookie favorites like Thin Mints and Tagalongs, but its unique shape and flavor make it a stand out. The crispy toast-shaped cookies are dipped in icing on one side, and according to one taster who got a sneak peak of the new offering, “It has a good mix of cinnamon and maple flavors with the right amount of icing.”

Um, we’ll definitely be adding a box (or two!) of these cookies to our order. We can imagine eating them straight up with a glass of milk, or dunked into a mug of tea (for breakfast…after all, they’re TOAST themed!), or even filled with vanilla ice cream to make tiny French Toast ice cream cookie sandwiches.

Toast-Yay! cookies will make their debut during the next Girl Scout Cookie season, which begins January 15. They say that the best things in life are worth waiting for, and when it comes to these cookies we have to agree! I wonder how they’ll fare in Chrissy Teigen’s official Girl Scout Cookie rankings?

