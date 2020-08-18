This Trader Joe’s Cookbook Is On Sale & It Has All 5-Star Reviews

Sometimes going to the grocery store can be overwhelming, especially if you feel uninspired by the selection and don’t have a meal plan in place for the week. But one store we never feel uninspired by is Trader Joe’s. In fact, we have the opposite problem — it’s hard to walk out of the store without buying twice as many of our favorites than we intended! If you find yourself in the same boat and are wondering what the heck to make with all the goods you got, you’ll be happy to hear that there’s a new Trader Joe’s cookbook that’s chock full of recipes utilizing your favorite ingredients from the store.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Cooking Through Trader Joe’s Cookbook, which came out on August 4th, was written by Kelsey Ann Lynch, the author behind the popular Trader Joe’s Food Reviews Instagram account.

Cooking Through Trader Joe's Cookbook $19.69 Buy now

Lynch has been on a mission to review every item at Trader Joe’s, from trendy new products like Organic Watermelon Jerky to classic favorites like the different flavors of Danish Kringle the chain offers each season. Her Instagram account alone is enough to make us hangrily start thinking about our next shopping trip to TJ’s, and her book, though not affiliated with Trader Joe’s in an official capacity, promises to do the same.

The book features all kinds of recipes using your favorite Trader Joe’s ingredients, from Unexpected Cheddar to Everything But the Bagel Seasoning. Lynch has recipes for breakfast and brunch, appetizers, drinks, dinner, and desserts, so you’ll never be at a loss over what to do with your excess Trader Joe’s groceries again. Finally, something that will take away the stress of realizing you maybe didn’t *need* to buy two jars of Speculoos Cookie Butter at TJ’s – just flip through the cookbook and find a recipe that’ll help you use it up.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: