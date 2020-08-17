Bonne Maman’s 2020 Advent Calendar Is Available Extra Early This Year & They’re Selling Fast

Every year when the holiday season is upon us, there are a few things we can count on. One, there are just too many holiday parties to attend and not enough affordable ugly Christmas sweaters to choose from. Two, we’re probably going to end up in a fight with one of our family members about politics (especially in an election year, yay!). Three? We’re going to try to order a 2020 Bonne Maman Jam Advent Calendar as a present to ourselves – if it isn’t already sold out, that is.

Well, jam lovers rejoice! That’s because this year, the Bonne Maman Jam Advent Calendar is available earlier than ever — as in, right now!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Courtesy of Bonne Maman. Bonne Maman

Bonne Maman Jam Advent Calendar $34.99 Buy now

Early holiday shopping is always a good idea. After all, you never know which items are going to be hits and sell out before you can get your hands on them. A word to the wise? The 2020 Bonne Maman Jam Calendar does have a history of selling out, so it’s exciting that it’s available so early in the year.

If you’re not a total JAM HEAD like us, you may be wondering why the heck an advent calendar filled with 1 oz jars of jam instead of chocolate would be so popular. But we’re not talking about grape jelly and plain old strawberry preserves.

These are just some of the 24 exclusive holiday flavors in this year’s calendar:

Apricot with Bergamot

Apricot with Lavender

Cherry with Christmas Spice

Fig with Cardamom

Lemon & Yuzu

Sweet Orange and Passionfruit

Even a simple breakfast of toast is transformed into a special moment when it’s slathered with flavors like these!

Thankfully, the 2020 calendar is available to order now, so you can get your hands on one before they’re gone. Even better? Get one for yourself and a friend. But not more than that! These calendars are seriously so popular that there’s a limit of two advent calendars per order, so if you want to get a taste of something that will make your holiday breakfasts truly special, you should probably get your order in soon.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: