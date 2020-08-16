Campfire s’mores are a summer dessert staple — not to mention a childhood fave and a nostalgic nosh if we ever had one. But when you don’t have a campfire, or even a backyard fire pit? Getting that crisp-sticky-sweet-gooey-slightly-burnt dessert isn’t easy. Still, you can get that “campfire classic” taste without the actual campfire — and in a much more elegant to eat format, thanks to Martha Stewart. The celebrity chef posted her summer-ready S’mores Chocolate Mousse recipe on Instagram and wow… talk about a decadent treat to end your weekend.

“If you can’t go camping, bring the campfire treats to you! Transform this nostalgic combination of chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker from campfire classic to the most sophisticated mini dessert. Grab the full recipe (featured on Martha Bakes) at the link in bio. 👆🏼📷: @krautter,” she captioned the delicious-looking photo. You can get the full recipe here.

The towering treat has three main components — the crust, the mousse, and the meringue topping — and we’re not even going to pretend it’s as easy to pull together as slapping some chocolate and a roasted marshmallow between two graham cracker squares. I mean, did you see the word meringue above? Luckily, Martha’s recipe page includes a video, so you can follow along, starting with the toasted graham cracker-chocolate crust, moving on to the mousse, and finishing with the Swiss meringue, which gets a final flourish thanks to a light touch with a kitchen torch.

You’ll need some special tools to make this recipe, including ring molds, like these:

Set of 4 - Round Stainless Steel Small Cake Rings, Mousse and Pastry Mini Baking Ring Mold with Pusher $15.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

You’ll also need a kitchen torch, like this one:

Sondiko Butane Torch, Culinary Torch Refillable Kitchen Butane Torch Lighter with Safety Lock and Adjustable Flame for Desserts, Creme Brulee, BBQ and Baking(Butane Gas Not Included) $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

So no, this is not some easy whip-it-up-in-no-time, no-bake dessert — this is a weekend baking project. But wow, it looks worth it!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Don’t want to bake? Satisfy your sweet tooth without the effort with these awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below: