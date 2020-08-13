It may feel like fall, with stores already releasing fall-scented candles (we’re looking at you, Bath & Body Works) and Starbucks unleashing their PSL products early; but summer doesn’t officially end until Sept. 22, believe it or not. And we can think of no better way to fully embrace the tail-end of summer than with boozy popsicle pops — more specifically, the pops that Costco made popular, Claffey’s Frozen Cocktails.

For those who haven’t had ’em, Claffey’s Frozen Cocktails are these delicious, booze-filled popsicles (6 percent ABV!) that come in variety packs and boast a mere 90 calories per pop. Last summer, Costco shoppers freaked when the wholesale retailer began selling them. And this summer, Aldi is getting in on the action.

Aldi Instagram account, Your Aldi BFF (@aldi.mademedoit) recently spotted the popular pop at an Aldi store in Palmdale, CA.

“FROZEN COCKTAILS I repeat frozen!!!! @claffeyscocktails Run to @aldiusa Run!!!! I couldn’t be more excited for an alcoholic popsicle,” they wrote.

Claffey’s alcohol-infused pops are made with “premium wine” and come in six different flavors: Grab Apple, a blue raspberry-flavored Blue Ice, Cherry Lips, grape-flavored Purple Party, Punk Lemonade, and Modern Mango.

The best part about Aldi selling these pops? They’re cheaper at the German family-owned discount supermarket chain when compared to retailers such as Walmart. According to Mashed, Claffey’s Frozen Cocktails cost $18.95 for a 12-count box at Aldi, while Walmart sells them for $24 a box. Costco may have Aldi beat by about a dollar (their 12-packs are $18 each), but at least at Aldi you don’t need a membership… Sorry not sorry, Costco.

