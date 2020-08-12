Costco’s New Food Court Dog Toys Look Good Enough to Eat

We’re pretty obsessed with the items sold at the Costco food court, so imagine our delight when we discovered that we’d now be able to take home some of them for our beloved dogs. Hot dogs, pizza, even soda! Now, before any animal lovers start panicking, thinking that we’re letting our dogs eat human junk food and letting them drink soda, never fear. We’re talking about BARK’s new Costco Food Court Dog Toy Bundle, which includes a bundle of toys that *look* like our Costco food court favorites.

BARK is the creator of BarkBox, a monthly dog toy adn treat subscription box service. They teamed up with Costco to make this set of dog toys. It includes the fluff-filled All Squeak Hot Dog, which contains 3 squeakers and “Crazy Crinkle,” Pupperoni Pizza which contains one squeaker and Crazy Crinkle, Soda Pup which has a squeaker, Crazy Crinkle, and a “Whip-N-Flip” lid, and a crinkly, squeaky, fluff-filled Good Dog Member Card.

The set is currently available online for $24.99. But rumor has it that it will be on sale in some MidWest Costco stores for just $15.99.

The next time you hit up the Costco food court, don’t forget that your pup might also like to enjoy a slice of pizza, a fizzy drink, and a hot dog – in dog toy form, of course!

