Give Your Burgers a Makeover With Martha Stewart’s Greek-Inspired Recipe

There’s no summer food more iconic than hot dogs and burgers on the grill. But while it’s easy to swap out plain old hot dogs for something more exciting (there are like, a bazillion different kinds of sausage you can buy at the store these days), figuring out how to put a twist on a burger is a little harder. There’s only so much bacon you can put on a burger patty, you know? Well, Martha Stewart has the perfect solution to your boring burger woes, and it starts with one essential step: swapping beef for lamb.

In her Greek-inspired burger recipe, Stewart pairs a juicy, parsley-filled lamb patty with toppings a lot fresher than your standard slop of ketchup and slice of American cheese.

Instead, her patties are topped with a salty-tangy feta yogurt sauce and a parsley tomato salad. These fresh elements help to contrast the richness of the lamb, and the overall dish is something that’s a lot brighter and more vibrant than your usual burger.

Stewart recommends serving the burger with fries, and we’d have to agree that it’s a match made in heaven. But if you really want to treat yourself, we recommend doubling the recipe for the feta yogurt sauce so you can use it as a dip for your fries – you’ll never want to go back to ketchup.

If you’re a little squeamish about using lamb, never fear. Stewart says you can also make the recipe with regular ground beef. But if you’re willing to be a little adventurous, you’ll be rewarded with a more nuanced burger patty that sets up your entire sandwich for success.

Pair with zucchini bundt cake for dessert and some red wine sangria, and you’ve got a perfect summer meal.

