Believe it or not, fall is almost here. It’s our favorite season for cooking — once the weather chills out a bit, we’re excited to jump into braising, stewing, roasting, and baking all of our favorite comfort food dishes. This year, why not give your favorite recipes the star treatment by cooking them in an heirloom classic — a pot or pan by Le Creuset? These pieces can get a bit pricey, but Le Creuset is currently running their fall factory to table sale, meaning some of their most iconic cast iron cookware is up to 70 percent off. If you’re ready to give your pots and pans a serious quality upgrade, then take a look at our favorite Le Creuset sale items below.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Signature Round Dutch Oven

Courtesy of Le Creuset

You can cook just about anything in this signature round Dutch oven from Le Creuset, which comes in the shade Matte Mineral Blue. At 3 1/2 quarts, this pot is big enough to simmer your favorite stews, braise hearty chunks of meat, and bake loaves of homemade artisan bread. Best of all? It’s on sale from an original price of $305.

Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven $183.00 Buy now

2. Signature Oval Dutch Oven

Courtesy of Le Creuset

A slow-roasted chicken or chickpeas cooked from scratch just taste better when made in this elegant oval Dutch oven from Le Creuset. The honey color makes it a worthy accent piece for even the most stylish kitchens, especially when it’s more than $100 off the retail price.

Le Creuset Oval Dutch Oven $183.00 Buy now

3. Le Creuset Braiser

Courtesy of Le Creuset

Just looking at this juniper-green cast iron braiser makes us hungry for our favorite fall and winter meals. This braiser’s wide base and sloped sides make it ideal for all kinds of cooking, from (of course) braising to frying, stewing, and baking.

Le Creuset Braiser $186.00 Buy now

4. Le Creuset Deep Covered Skillet

Courtesy of Le Creuset

If you’re looking for a piece so pretty you can leave it on your stove top, look no further! Available in Flame, Marseille, Soleil, or Cool Mint, this cast iron deep skillet is practically a work of art – and it’s currently deeply discounted from the usual $300 price tag.

Le Creuset Deep Covered Skillet $180.00 Buy now

5. Le Creuset Saucepan

Courtesy of Le Creuset

Cooks who are interested in exploring the world of French sauces can’t go wrong with a Le Creuset saucepan. The cast iron pan keeps the heat at a steady low-to-medium temperature that Le Creuset says is “required for building delicate sauces” – though you can also make less delicate sauces, like sticky barbecue sauce or even homemade nacho cheese dip, in it too.

Le Creuset Saucepan $105.00 Buy now

6. Le Creuset Round Casserole

Courtesy of Le Creuset

Whether you love baking creamy macaroni and cheese with a crispy crust or are the master of the Thanksgiving green bean casserole, this stoneware dish from Le Creuset, which is broiler, microwave, and oven safe, is a must-have.

Le Creuset Round Casserole $54.00 Buy now

7. Le Creuset Stock Pot

Courtesy of Le Creuset

Le Creuset’s stock pot comes in a variety of colors and sizes to suit your needs, from making veggie stock using your leftover scraps in a 6-quart pot to making a seafood boil for nine in their 20-quart pot.

Le Creuset 6 Quart Stock Pot $40.00 Buy now

