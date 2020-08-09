When the morning alarm goes off, or the 3:00 pm slump hits, we need an immediate pick-me-up, no matter what day of the week it is or what we’re doing. And when it’s hot, we like to reach for something cold — which is why we’re loving Chrissy Teigen’s Thai Iced Coffee: an easy iced coffee concoction that needs just a few ingredients — coffee, condensed milk, and flavoring — to pull together. (Hey, even when we’re lacking energy, we can muster that!) The model, culinary entrepreneur, and cookbook author shared the iced coffee recipe, inspired by her annual family trips to Thailand, on her Cravings Instagram account, and it looks delicious.

“Switch up your caffeine routine this weekend with a sweet and creamy take on Thai iced coffee ☕️ inspired by @chrissyteigen’s summer trips to Thailand,” the caption for the recipe post begins. “The condensed milk makes it creamy, while also balancing out the bold coffee flavors. Add a splash of vanilla for that extra sweetness, and just like that you’ve got the perfect morning (or afternoon) pick-me-up. Link to full recipe in bio.”

The Cravings recipe calls instant coffee or espresso powder mixed with hot water (but we’re guessing any strong cold brew will do), as well as sweetened condensed milk, regular milk (Teigen recommends whole milk) and some vanilla extract for extra flavor. The creation is easily customizable — add more condensed milk if you’re used to half-and-half in your morning coffee, and more coffee if you prefer a stronger brew. Make the coffee before assembling the drink (if you’re using the instant powder), add the milk ingredients with some ice to a glass, mix in the coffee, and enjoy! See the full recipe here.

We’ve loved Giada De Laurentiis’ Dalgona coffee, and now we can’t wait to add Chrissy Teigen’s Thai Iced Coffee to our caffeine repertoire!

Before you go, check out all of Chrissy Teigen’s favorite ingredients.