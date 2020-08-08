Mornings can be tough any time, but right now they feel especially hard — which is why we appreciate anything that makes greeting the day a little bit sweeter. A strong cup of coffee is a must, but another thing we’re adding to our morning essentials list is Giada De Laurentiis’ citrus cake recipe. The Food Network star seriously knows how to satisfy our sweet tooth, and yesterday, she gave us another treat by sharing this delicious-looking bundt cake recipe, called Ciambella, on her blog The Giadzy.

“Cake for breakfast? Yes please! 🙌 This simple fluffy and delicious citrus cake, known as Ciambella, is perfect for breakfast with a hot espresso. Get the easy #recipe in the profile link!” the celebrity chef caption the Instagram post.

To make this recipe, you’ll need all of your traditional baking ingredients — flour, sugar, eggs, baking soda — along with milk, vanilla extract, and salt. (Get the full recipe here.) The Italian flavors come through from ample amounts of lemon juice and zest, and olive oil. The cake includes a slightly surprising ingredient, fennel seed, which offers a hint of licorice flavor.

You’ll also need a bundt pan, if you don’t already have one:

You can make this recipe for breakfast (as is the Italian tradition) or serve the sunny dish for dessert (or hey, do both!). If you’re more in the mood for a savory breakfast, the chef has you covered with this aesthetically-pleasing avocado toast.

And if you weren’t breakfast person before? We’re betting you might be now.

Before you go, check out more of Giada De Laurentiis’ best summer recipes:

