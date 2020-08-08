Martha Stewart’s 3-Ingredient Chicken Kebabs Are an Easy BBQ Hit

When we’re stuck in a meal-repeating rut and need new ideas, Martha Stewart’s recipes never fail to get us excited to try out new dishes. Just last week, her 4-ingredient grilled chicken recipe gave us new inspiration for our favorites poultry. And now she’s back with another easy chicken recipe that we can’t wait to try: these 3-ingredient Cashew-Chicken Kebabs. Yep, yesterday the celebrity chef basically planned our next BBQ main dish for us when she shared this easy, Asian-inspired dish.

“An extra quick way to cook chicken on the grill? Kebabs! We brushed these chicken thighs with a mixture of red curry paste and ground cashews for these Thai-inspired skewers. Grill and serve over a quick and refreshing rice noodle salad for a delicious summer dinner. Grab the full recipe at the link in bio,” Stewart captioned the post.

The full dish actually has more than just three recipe ingredients — but that’s only because Stewart recommends serving the kebabs on a bed of vermicelli rice noodles and vegetables for a balanced meal. The kebabs themselves require just roasted cashews and red curry paste — in addition to the chicken thighs, of course. Those two easy-to-find ingredients will impart big flavor. So simple!

You’ll also need wooden skewers to make the actual kebabs — and remember to soak the skewers in water before threading the chicken on and putting on the grill.

Stewart encourages you to try out different variations of the recipe by substituting peanuts or almonds for cashews. However you make them, these skewers are highly versatile and can be served with other side dishes, such as grilled sweet potatoes and asparagus salad, to make a meal suited to your family’s tastes — and what you have in your fridge.

And when you’re done? Martha’s gooey skillet cookie is perfect for dessert.

