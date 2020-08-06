Martha Stewart’s Guacamole Recipe Has Two Ingredients That Make It Next-Level

Avocados, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, lime: A simple, solid serving of guacamole is so easy to make. But what we love most about this quick summertime side dish is it’s even easier to dress up. Want to give it a sweet, fruity twist? Toss in some chopped pineapples or mangoes. Want a more savory take? Do it the Martha Stewart way and add crunchy toasted pumpkin seeds and cotija cheese.

“Whether it’s for taco night or an easy afternoon snack, we love to make guacamole for a healthy, delicious dip to serve alongside tortilla chips, crudités, or crackers,” Stewart recently wrote on Instagram. “Crunchy toasted pumpkin seeds and cotija take this otherwise classic guacamole to new heights.”

Stewart’s Guacamole with Toasted Pepitas and Cotija Cheese recipe will take you all of 10 minutes to make. And in addition to the aforementioned essential guacamole ingredients, (again, that’s avocados, lime juice, red onions, and cilantro), you’ll need to pick up just a few more items from the store: jalapeños, pepitas, and cotija cheese (feta works, too). And if you don’t have a molcajete (or, a mortar and pestle), order one of those, too. We highly recommend this 8-inch molcajete made from volcanic stone:

Have all your tools and ingredients ready? Good. Now it’s time to mash the avocados and mix in the veggies and lime juice. Top with the toasted pepitas and cheese, and serve! Really, it’s as easy as that.

