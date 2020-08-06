Giada De Laurentiis’ No-Cook Dinner Idea Is Easy, Cheesy & Delicious

Y’all, it’s hot. And in an effort to keep our homes as cool as possible this summer, we’ve basically vetoed all meals that require the oven (or, on particularly scorching-hot days, even the stovetop, for that matter!). Since the temperature started soaring, we’ve collected a handful of solid no-cook recipes and no-bake recipes, many of which come straight from everyone’s favorite Food Network star, Giada De Laurentiis. Her latest no-cook dinner idea? Oh, you better believe it’s *chef’s kiss*.

“When it’s too hot to cook (or we just don’t feel like it) we turn to the cheese board dinner,” De Laurentiis writes on Instagram alongside a drool worthy image of her cheese and charcuterie board, chock full of all the best accoutrements, like figs, prosciutto, honey, and more. Because who doesn’t want cheese for dinner?

Before you sprint over to Trader Joe’s for their impeccable selection of reasonably priced cheeses and other cheese board essentials, grab a pen and a piece of paper and get ready to take some notes. De Laurentiis has just the pairings to consider based on your favorite go-to cheeses, as well as one very important piece of advice while shopping: Keep it simple — “because simple is still totally gorgeous,” she writes on her website Giadzy.

If you’re more of a brie person, pick up sweet accoutrements, like figs or apple butter. It also pairs well with candied walnuts and pecans.

Sharp cheddar fiends have a bit more flexibility as this type of super-snackable cheese can pair with both sweet and savory goodies, like apples and Calabrese.

If you’re like De Laurentiis and love you some salty Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, she recommends pairing it with mild honey, whole grain mustard, and tapenades.

And the pairing recommendations don’t end there! From gouda and burrata to mozzarella, gorgonzola and more, De Laurentiis breaks down not only what to pair these cheeses with but also how to cut them. So, bookmark the article, and don’t forget to dig out that pretty cheese board you used over the holidays. Or, you know, you could buy a new one, like this gorgeous marble and acacia wood cheese paddle at Sur La Table:

