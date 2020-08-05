Martha Stewart’s 4-Ingredient Grilled Chicken Recipe Makes Barbecuing Easy

Summer is the time to take advantage of outdoor cooking. Nothing is worse than having to turn on the oven or stand over the stove in order to make dinner, making your house unbearably hot for the rest of the day. Instead, it’s time to get grilling! Even if you’re new to grilling, you don’t need to be intimidated. There are plenty of recipes out there, like this 4-ingredient grilled chicken from Martha Stewart, that will convince you that you should be cooking more of your meals outdoors.

There are admittedly a couple of tricky things about cooking on the grill. One, it can be hard to make sure your meat is cooked through all the way, especially if your grill doesn’t have a cover. Two, marinades and sauces can burn easily over the high heat of the grill.

Martha Stewart’s 4-ingredient grilled chicken recipe solves both of those potential problems. Instead of using bone-in chicken, which takes longer to cook, her recipe calls for boneless, skinless chicken thighs. They work really well on the grill because they cook through quickly thanks to being de-boned, and the dark meat itself is moister than something like a boneless chicken breast.

Then, she avoids the problem of burnt marinades and sauces by marinating the chicken after it’s been cooked. The thighs are seasoned with salt and pepper and cooked over the grill for about 10 minutes, and then they’re tossed with a marinade of lemon, garlic, and a variety of minced herbs.

The cooked chicken soaks up the flavors of the marinade. You can eat it right away, or store the chicken in the fridge for up to a day, turning it occasionally so that both sides of the meat take in the flavor.

You can serve the chicken as-is with your favorite summer side dishes, or you can turn it into sandwiches, chop it up and add it to burritos and tacos, or even use it as the base of an herby chicken salad. You’ll never want to cook indoors again!

In search of summer recipes, too? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: