Is Costco Changing the Recipe to This Food Court Favorite?

Is there anything better than a hot churro fresh from the fryer, coated in cinnamon sugar that just melts in your mouth as soon as you bite it? That’s a rhetorical question, because the obvious answer is NO, there is almost literally nothing better. Costco used to sell churros before the pandemic, but they were scrapped along with some of our other favorite food court items thanks to social distancing protocols. However, there are rumors afloat that when the churros return, they might look and taste different than the old ones – and that could be a good thing.

The rumor comes from Reddit user CostcoPanda. According to them, the upgraded churro will be bigger, consisting of a stick of braided dough that’s filled with butter and cinnamon, sort of like a churro-cinnamon roll hybrid. Allegedly, the new churro is being tested at the foodcourt of a Costco in Oxnard, Calif., and they’re being sold for $1.49.

The old churros had faced some criticism from fans for being too doughy, and baked instead of fried. The perfect churro should be crispy on the outside and practically melt in your mouth when you bite into it – they’re not just sweet bread sticks. Thankfully, the picture of the new churros featured on Costco signage definitely look like they’ve been fried.

Now, when can the rest of the country outside of Oxnard expect to see the changes to Costco’s churros? One commenter pointed out that “These changes probably won’t be realized right now because most Costcos have removed everything for the pandemic,” which makes sense – we likely won’t see nationwide availability until Costco’s food courts are fully operational again. By then, maybe they’ll even have re-introduced other food court favorites like chicken bakes and acai bowls.

Just another reason why we can’t wait for this freaking pandemic to be over!

Before you go, check out our gallery below: