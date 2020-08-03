Some of our favorite Costco products are things that seem eerily similar to nearly-identical items made by other brands. There are always rumors that the store’s Kirkland products are actually sourced from name-brand manufacturers, but often, it’s hard to verify if those are facts or just rumors. But there are some Costco products made by other brands that have been confirmed, according to MoneyWise. Finding out which generic foods (for humans and pets) and kitchen products are actually made by big-name brands can be handy if you’re trying to comparison shop, finding the best prices while still getting the quality goods you’re used to.

So, which products can actually be confirmed? These are some.

1. Dog Food

At Costco, you can find Diamond Naturals Small Breed Adult Dog Food disguised as Kirkland’s Super Premium Small Dog Food, chicken, rice, and vegetable formula. Your pet will be happy, and your wallet will get a break.

2. Coffee

If Costco’s Kirkland Espresso Blend tastes familiar, there’s a reason – it’s custom roasted by Starbucks for the chain, and it says so right on the bag. Kirkland’s Signature House Blend Medium Roast, Espresso Blend Dark Roast, and Decaf House Blend Medium Roast are also sourced from everyone’s favorite mega coffee chain.

3. Baby Formula

Baby formula can be expensive, but no one wants to skimp on quality when deciding what to feed their little one. The perfect compromise? You can buy Kirkland’s Pro-Care Infant Formula, which is made by Perrigo.

4. Jelly Beans

Jelly Bean lovers can get their fix with a jumbo container of co-branded Kirkland Jelly Belly jelly beans.

5. Tuna

If you buy a flat of Kirkland’s Superior Quality Solid White Albacore tuna cans, you’re actually getting the same stuff you’d find in a can of Bumble Bee.

6. Parmesan Cheese

Parmesan cheese costs a pretty penny, even at bargain prices, but you can save a bit by purchasing Kirkland Parmesan-Reggiano, which is actually sourced from by the Italian cheese exporter Formaggi Zanetti.

7. Aluminum Foil

If you’re wary of store-brand foil, you can rest easy knowing that Kirkland Signature Foodservice Foil is made by Reynolds.

8. Balsamic Vinegar

For years now, Costco’s Kirkland Signature Aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena has been made by Acetum, an Italian company.

These are just some of the Costo products we love that are actually made by other brands – but there are more. That might explain why Costco’s bargain-priced Kirkland products tend to be such favorites.

