Whether you’re looking to find new ways to get in your five-a-day or find yourself stuck in a recipe rut and cooking the same few meals on repeat, leave it to Ina Garten to help us revive our creativity in the kitchen. Somehow, we already are in the middle of summer and need some refreshing yet satisfying dishes to curb our restaurant cravings while we are staying at home.

While taking the time and preparation needed to learn new main entrées can take some energy, an easy way to spice up your meals is to incorporate new and interesting side dishes. Here are five favorites from this beloved celebrity chef that we cannot wait to try.

Asparagus & Prosciutto Bundles

These decadently-coated stalks will get vegetable-haters to eat their greens. If prosciutto paired with Gruyére cheese and white truffle butter have you salivating, check out this full recipe here.

Balsamic Roasted Beet Salad

Featuring a combination of acidic, crisp, salty, and savory flavors, this antioxidant-rich dish is anything but your basic side salad. Combine indulgent ingredients, including toasted and salted Marcona almonds and soft goat cheese, with nutrient-packed produce, such as arugula and beets with a mustard dressing to complete any summer meal. See how to make the salad here.

Confetti Corn

This bright and colorful salad provides a refreshing and filling complement to any warm-weather meal. With fresh-off-the-cobb corn, crisp bell peppers, and red onion bathed in rich butter, olive oil, and fresh herbs, try this recipe for your next barbecue meal.

Ricotta Bruschetta

If you’re looking for a change from the traditional tomato version, mix ricotta cheese with some fresh herbs to place on slices of grilled bread for a crowd-pleasing accompaniment to your next dinner party or cocktail hour. See how to make it here.

Zucchini And Goat Cheese Tart

For an Instagram-worthy dish that doesn’t sacrifice on flavor, this vegetable and cheese flatbread can serve as a summer-ready substitute for your pizza cravings. Learn how to make the dough from scratch before adding the goat cheese, beautifully-arranged zucchini slices with some fresh olive oil, lemon, and herbs. See the step-by-step instructions here.

