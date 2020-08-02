Onions in 34 States Recalled for Salmonella

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic and racial unrest, 2020 has been an anxiety-inducing year for all of us. Even something as simple as a trip to the grocery store (in the pre-pandemic era), now feels unsettling. And all of the recent food product recalls don’t make this task any easier. With certain granola, chicken nuggets, and ground beef products already pulled off the shelves, these risky items might now potentially be found in the produce aisle, too.

Yesterday, Thomson International Inc. issued a voluntary recall of many onion varieties, including its red, yellow, white, and sweet onions due to potential salmonella risk, according to a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announcement. In the statement, the company said that the recall includes all of these products shipped since May 1, which have been distributed “to wholesalers, restaurants, and retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada.”

According to the release, “[t]he onions were distributed in 5 lbs. carton. 10 lbs. carton. 25 lbs. carton. 40 lbs. carton, 50 lbs. carton. bulk, 2 lb. mesh sacks, and 3 lb. mesh sacks, 5 lb. mesh sacks, 10 lb. mesh sacks 25 lbs. mesh sacks, 50 lbs. mesh sacks under the brand names Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions, and Food Lion.”

At the time of this writing, 396 illness cases have been reported concerning this outbreak. “Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve red, white, yellow, or sweet onions from Thomson International, Inc. or products containing such onions,” the organization stressed. “If you cannot tell if your onion is from Thomson International Inc., or your food product contains such onions, you should not eat, sell, or serve it, and should throw it out.”

