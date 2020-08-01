North American distributors have some beef with the meat industry. On Friday, JBS Food Canada, ULC recalled over 38,000 pounds of beef products after they failed to be re-inspected when entering the United States. And turning up the heat doesn’t seem to be the solution here.

The USDA labeled the affected products under a Class I recall, which means the products can cause “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to the organization’s official announcement.

This recall concerns 80-pound boxes of 10-pound ground meat packages that were sent to distributors in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina before being sent to retail locations. Thus far, there are no reported cases of adverse effects from related meat consumption in these areas. However, the USDA recommends proceeding with caution and throwing out any products that could potentially be contaminated.

And, as though 2020 could not be a more anxiety-inducing year, ground beef contamination has been all too common lately. In June, Walmart had to recall 40,000 pounds of its grass-fed beef due to potential e-coil contamination. Some of your chicken products might not be safe, either. At least, the processed form. Also, later in June, the USDA recalled almost 60,000 pounds of Pilgrims chicken nuggets.

