Giada De Laurentiis’ Magic Bars Combine 3 of Our Favorite Desserts

This summer, Giada De Laurentiis has been churning out dessert hit after dessert hit. From the Food Network star’s two-ingredient granita to her no-bake chocolate almond butter cookies, we’ve made more desserts this year than ever before — and we’re far from done. Next on our to-bake list? De Laurentiis’ mouthwatering Magic Bars, a layered dessert that combines three of our favorite sweets.

“Cookie layer. Caramel layer. Brownie layer,” De Laurentiis writes on Giadzy’s Instagram post. “There’s a reason why [we] call these Magic Bars!”

De Laurentiis’ Magic Bars are anything but no-bake, but trust us when we say these dessert bars that boast a layer of chocolate chip cookie, walnut caramel, and coconut brownie are absolutely worth the extra time, patience, and effort.

“This recipe is somewhat involved, but as long as you’re patient with it, it should all turn out great,” De Laurentiis writes on Giadzy.

To start, you’ll want to gather the many ingredients, including one box of brownie mix (De Laurentiis recommends Duncan Hines Chewy Fudge), espresso powder, shredded coconut, semisweet chocolate chips, chopped walnuts, and three 9.5-ounce bags of soft caramel candies (pick up Kraft Classic caramels, if you can).

You’ll then make each layer, stack them, refrigerate the desert bar for one hour to allow the caramel to set, and then allow them to come to room temperature.

De Laurentiis’ pro tip? “For those great clean cuts, make sure to not rush letting the bars cool down in the fridge!” she advises, adding, “Before serving, I like to let them come to room temperature for the best texture.”

Good luck not eating the entire pan of Magic Bars in one sitting!

